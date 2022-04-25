A Corpus Christi couple gets the scare of a lifetime with emergency delivery

(REQUIRED) PUT THE CITY FIRST IN ALL CAPS, followed by a comma — Texas ranks among the worst states for pregnant women to give birth. In 20-21 the state received a D-grade from the March of Dimes for an 11% preterm birth rate. A Corpus Christi couple knows all to well about the dangers of giving birth prematurely after soon to be mom was rushed to the ER because her baby wasn't breathing.

Expecting mom Miranda Nava says, "Everything that happened, happened so fast and it was very unexpected."

For all accounts it was a normal pregnancy for new mom Miranda Nava.

Miranda says, "I was at lunch and it was like 11am about to be 12, and I hadn't felt her move yet."

Thanks to some intuition and persistence by a cousin, the expecting mom was rushed to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area. What followed would change the course of a picture perfect pregnancy in an instant.

Expecting Dad, Justin Nava says, "When she got wheeled back, I just remember those doors opening and hearing them say, your wife and baby are in critical condition."

Doctor Miguel De Leon with Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area worked with the new parents to be every step of the way, "Upon arrival it was noticed that there was a catastrophic situation for mom and for baby, so she was rushed to have a C-section."

Miranda had Pre-eclampsia, or high blood pressure. That coupled with a ruptured placenta, caused her soon to be baby girl Ever Leigh to be without oxygen.

According to Miranda, " I woke up not know if she was even alive. They had to resuscitate her upon birth."

In 2021, the CDC reported preterm births affected 1 of every 10 infants born in the state of Texas. A babies brain, lungs, and liver all need the final weeks of pregnancy to fully develop. But if a baby is born before the 37 week gestation, Corpus Christ Medical Center Bay Area offers all the services to handle pregnancy complications all under one roof.

Liberty King with Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area Neonatal Services, attributes a fast acting staff for the good outcome, "The ER came together , they worked very quickly and notified our labor and delivery service, who acted very quickly to take care of mom and get the baby delivered. Then the baby went to Neonatal services, where we were able to provide care. This baby should have had a poor outcome."

The couple says their faith kept them strong during their scariest moments.

After an emergency c-section and 15 days in the NICU, Ever Leigh Nava is at home and doing well. She continues to eat well, gain weight and find her voice.

Next up, for Ever Leigh is a visit to the cardiologist and neurologist to ensure her heart and cognitive ability is progressing.

Preventing preterm birth remains a challenge because there are many causes, which may be complex and not always well understood. But there are some important steps a pregnant woman can take to help reduce the risk of preterm birth and improve their general health.

- First and foremost if you smoke Quit smoking.

- Avoid the use of any alcohol and drugs.

- Be sure to get prenatal care as soon as you think you may be pregnant and throughout the pregnancy.

- And seek medical attention for any warning signs or symptoms of preterm labor

- Finally always talk with your doctor or healthcare provider about any concerns throughout pregnancy.

