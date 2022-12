CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of excitement over at George Evans Elementary Friday afternoon.

Pre-K and kindergarten kids there received some early Christmas presents.

The gifts are courtesy of a partnership between the school and Valero Refinery, and United Methodist Church among others.

The schools with around 220 students received toys via this giveaway.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.