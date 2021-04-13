Watch
A call for blood donors

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 17:27:13-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is asking for donors to step forward.

The center is in need of all blood types to fill its shelves, especially Type O.

Every two seconds, someone is in need of blood from a donor. And to help keep shelves stocked, its asking people to become consistent donors.

A person can donate blood every 56 days which is four times a year.

Visit the Coastal Bend Blood Center's website to see where blood mobiles will be located or to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are also are welcomed.

