A business in San Antonio has launched a gas station on wheels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old-school full-service fill-up is going full-on high-tech as a business is now delivering gas via app.

“It is the future,” he said. “It is currently in other states, but this is a first for San Antonio, and we are excited to be the first to start it,” Robert Black said.

Black is co-owner of Paleo Car Care, which operates in the same exact garage as his pops did for almost 50 years. Now they've upgraded to including bringing gasoline to its customers.

“You just sit in your living room and get filled up,” Black said.

When visiting to bring gasoline, the technician will also perform a limited inspection, checking the tires, brakes, suspension and even your wiper blades. It's innovative to say the least.

The idea had a simple enough inception: consumers hate dealing with getting gas as well as well as auto repairs. Now you can get both done from home.

To use the service, simply download the company’s app and sign up for free.

“You select an address. You select the type of gas you need and then place the order,” said Chief Technology Officer Piyush Prakash, who created the app.

Within the hour, or at a prescribed time, the truck rolls up and tops off your tank. You get a receipt and a report about your car’s inspection. And it costs about the same as it would at the gas station.

This new service is launching in only three zip codes in the downtown area - 78204, 78205 and 78215. The plan is to expand their services branch out.