CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some proud families were spotted over at Veterans Memorial High School. The CCISD held its first in their family event. The ceremony honor students who are the first in their families to graduate high school.

138 students were honored Thursday night. 15 of those graduates received a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Citgo Corpus Christi Refinery.

