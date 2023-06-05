23-year-old man arrested in Ingleside in connection to fatal shooting near Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the

shooting of 24-year-old Akira Ross near Austin, Texas.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the 23-year-old murder suspect, Bradley Stanford, was arrested in Ingleside Sunday evening on Murder charges.

"On Friday night, Cedar Park PD (Austin area) received a call of a shooting at a Circle K convenience store. A female (24) was shot and killed in the parking lot following a verbal disturbance," stated Sheriff Oscar Rivera in a social media post.

Officials said Stanford drove off in his vehicle after the shooting, leaving the victim in the parking lot.

"CedarPark PD developed information that the suspect fled to Ingleside. Cedar Park PD solicited our help along with Ingleside PD to confirm their information," added Sheriff Rivera.

Sheriff Rivera stated a Tactical Response Team took Bradley Stanford into custody from a residence on Ave H in Ingleside, Texas.

Bradley is currently being held in the San Patricio County Jail on Murder charges.