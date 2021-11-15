9 local coffee shops bringing awareness to vulnerable children in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three local organizations have partnered with nine local coffee shops to bring awareness to the needs of vulnerable children in the Coastal Bend.

Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch, and CASA of the Coastal Bend have created the “Sleeves of Support” campaign, which will have various coffee shops they've partnered with using special, custom sleeves on their to-go, hot beverage cups. The sleeves will have a QR code that, when scanned, will lead to various ways customers can serve local vulnerable children through advocacy, support services, or by becoming a foster or adoptive family.

“National Adoption Month was a perfect time to collaborate with other local nonprofits that serve the same children,” said Melissa Faux, director of operations at Agape Ranch. “There is a crucial need for more advocates for vulnerable children in our community and providing information via coffee cup sleeves puts these opportunities at the fingertips of our community.”

The campaign will run from November 19 to November 30.

The nine local coffee shops involved include; Bien Merite, Cafe Calypso, Coffee Waves (Flour Bluff and Port Aransas locations), Coral Bean Cafe, Driftwood Coffee, Island Joes, and Stingers (Airline and Staples locations).

