11 confirmed dead in crash south of Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Eleven people are confirmed dead with multiple injuries in a major traffic accident on U.S. Highway 281 near Encino south of Falfurrias in Brooks County, DPS officials said.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the DPS, said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. when a passenger van carrying 24 people was traveling too fast on Highway 281 about 20 miles south of Falfurrias.

The driver hit a utility pole after taking a curve too fast and then rammed into a stop sign.

Brandley said the vehicle was not involved in a pursuit.

The injured people were taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

We'll have more details on this story as we learn about it.