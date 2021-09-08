9/11 remembrance events you can attend locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list of 9/11 events honoring the the first responders and those who died on September 11,2001.

Memorial Ride

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson announces a memorial ride in honor of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed in the Kabul airport attack. The ride will be followed by a memorial event at the store, remembering and honoring the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. This police-escorted ride will be from Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery and back. The memorial event will then continue at the store with live music, free beer, and burgers grilled by the Combat Veterans for donations.

Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 502 SPID.

Admission for the ride and event will be free.

The memorial event will include opportunities to raise proceeds for local military and first responder organizations.

22-Mile Ruck

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans die from suicide every day. On Saturday, veterans across Texas will take part in a 22-mile walk to bring awareness to this suicide rate and to honor the 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan. At 6am, two local veterans will walk from Aransas Pass Walmart to Holiday Beach.

Time: 6 a.m.

Where: Aransas Pass

110 Steps in Honor of Sept. 11th

First responders will get on their Stairmasters and walk 110 flights of stairs in honor of the first responders who lost their lives in 9/11. Public Citizens can take part after 10AM.

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 4108 South Staples

Kingsville 9/11 Memorial

A Tribute of Remembrance, Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX.

Turcotte-Piper Mortuary and the Ministerial Alliance of Kingsville present “A Tribute of Remembrance for the Loved and Lost of Sept. 11, 2001”

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: General Cavazos

Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Union Benefit