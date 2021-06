SINTON, Texas — An 80-year-old man is in custody after being accused of shooting a woman in Sinton.

Roger William Moore is accused of shooting a woman twice in the 200 block of Tooter Newlin Drive in Sinton around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken by Halo Flight to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Moore was spotted by two San Patricio County Sheriff's deputies north of Sinton and was taken into custody last night.