$7.8M reconstruction slated for Leopard Street from Crosstown Expressway to Palm Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council approved a $7.8 million construction contract to Clark Pipeline Services, LLC for the reconstruction of Leopard Street from the Crosstown Expressway to Palm Drive.

This project, located in Council District 1, will have funds come from the Street Bonds and Storm Water, Wastewater, Water, and Gas funds.

"This project will include a 4-lane roadway and a partial continuous left turn lane with new asphalt pavement, installation of curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, concrete bus pads, signage, pavement markings, and utility improvements to water, wastewater, gas, and storm water," said city officials.

Leopard Street, from Crosstown Expressway to Palm Drive, is classified as an Arterial Street and is 0.66 miles long.

According to city officials, this section of the street was initially constructed in 1910.

"The latest seal coat was completed in 1994, and no maintenance has been performed on this section of the roadway since," said officials.

Clark Pipeline Services, LLC is currently constructing Leopard Street from Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard. Construction for the Leopard St. Project is scheduled to begin in November 2022 and be completed in Spring 2024.

For the latest information on the Leopard Street project, please visit www.cctexas.com/leopard2012.