62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns Oct. 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The famous 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.

"With three stages of live jazz music, incredible food, and market vendors — come experience a Jazz Fest like no other in Texas," said organizers.

The Citgo North Stage, the H-E-B South Stage, and the AT&T Center stage will feature various music actsfrom Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2023 Texas Jazz Festival: