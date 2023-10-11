62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns Oct. 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The famous 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.
The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.
"With three stages of live jazz music, incredible food, and market vendors — come experience a Jazz Fest like no other in Texas," said organizers.
The Citgo North Stage, the H-E-B South Stage, and the AT&T Center stage will feature various music actsfrom Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.
There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2023 Texas Jazz Festival:
- No coolers, ice chests, or alcoholic beverages may be brought in of any kind.
- Dogs are welcomed at the park as long as they are on a leash. Please be responsible for picking up after your dog.
- Bring your own lawn chairs because seating is limited.
- There will be a $5 minimum and a 5% service fee for all credit card purchases.
- There will be an ATM on site. Most vendors accept cash only.
- Tickets will need to be purchased for all drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Food vendors and Market vendors do not require tickets. Tickets are $1 for each ticket.
- Free Park and Ride from CCRTA will be available. Pick-up at City Hall and the County Courthouse. Busses pick up and drop off every 10-15 minutes.