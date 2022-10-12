61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival set for Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The famous 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16.

The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.

"The festival includes three stages with live jazz, arts and crafts vendors, food, and more," said organizers.

Newly featured artists this year include Anthony Caceres, Cliff Gordon, Left Hand Devil, and Michelle Garibay-Carey.

For more information, visit the Texas Jazz Festival website or Facebook page.

Festival Schedule:

Friday, October 14 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 15 12:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Listed below are things to consider as you make plans to attend the festival:

Bring your chairs, as seating is limited

No coolers or ice chests allowed on the festival site

Leashed pets are allowed

Tickets are only needed for drinks

ATMs will be available on-site

Credit cards accepted at ticket booths, souvenir, and membership tables

According to city officials, the Park & Ride service is available to and from the festival courtesy of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).

Vehicles may be parked at the following three locations: City Hall (1201 Leopard Street), the Nueces County Courthouse (901 Leopard Street), or the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi parking lot (6300 Ocean Drive).

The RTA Bus will pick up festival goers and drop them off at the front entrance of the festival.

Bus rides will be continuous, servicing approximately every 15 minutes. The RTA service to and from the event will be free of charge. Security will be provided at all locations, officials said.

RTA bus times for the event from City Hall, the County Courthouse, and TAMUCC are as follows:

Friday: 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance for assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation.