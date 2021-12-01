60-year-old woman arrested after threatening to shoot over a parking space

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 60-year-old woman has been arrested after she threatened to shoot people during a dispute over a parking space.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of Leopard on Nov. 24. Officer responded to a disturbance and arrived to find out the dispute was over a parking space. Police say Rossie Dennis pointed a handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them.

Police identified Dennis from a video captured by one of the victims.

Corpus Christi police say the arrest of Dennis happened Tuesday evening, on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Dennis was transported to the City Detention Center for processing. Her bond is set a $50,000.

