60-year-old man injured in shooting near Brownlee Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night.

CCPD received several calls late last night for several shots fired near Brownlee Boulevard and Buford Street just after 10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was able to give police a good description of the suspect and police later found him near Buford and Brownlee.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into police custody and was transferred to the city's detention center for processing. The 60-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the incident.