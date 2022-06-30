4th of July celebrations in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something fun to do for the 4th of July holiday?

Well, you're in luck. This weekend, the Coastal Bend will be filled with activities, including firework shows throughout the weekend.

Some of them are listed below.

CORPUS CHRISTI:

The City of Corpus Christi Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Place: Corpus Christi Bay front

BEEVILLE:

Beeville Main Street will be hosting a "Star Spangled Salute to America" on July 2.

The free event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a dog parade, and is followed by the main parade at 10 a.m.

They will also have a cornhole tournament, kids activities, watermelon recipe contest at 5 p.m., the kids parade at 5:30 p.m., and a concert with multiple artist from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

KINGSVILLE:

The City of Kingsville will have two days worth of events on July 3 and July 4.

July 3 will be a free concert featuring Elida Reyna Y Avante, Magnifico 7 and the South TX Homies from 5-10 p.m. in Downtown Kingsville.

July 4 will be the Partiotic pet, bike and people parade beginning at 10 a.m. in Downtown Kingsville.

At Naval Air Station-Kingsville, there will be a concert with Reckless Kelly and a firework show that follows. That begins at 6 p.m. on July 4.

DRISCOLL:

The City of Driscoll is holding its 2nd annual Fourth of July Celebration, complete with a free movie showing.

Top Gun is the movie on tap to played at Veterans Memorial Park on July 2 at 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public, with free hot dogs, popcorn and a firework show after the movie.

Aransas Pass:

The City of Aransas Pass is hosting a firework show on July 2 beginning at 9:15 p.m.

The event will take place at Conn Brown Harbor.

