44th annual Fulton Oysterfest begins Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you love oysters, Rockport-Fulton Oysterfest is the place to be this weekend.

The popular festival features carnival rides, games, food, an oyster eating contest, live music, a parade, and unique vendor booths.

Organizers said the fireworks were forced to be canceled this year due to expected high winds.

"Despite the front, the weather this weekend is still looking fantastic. The tents are up, and the carnival is already starting to arrive," said organizers.

The Fulton Volunteer Fire Department has sponsored Oysterfest for more than four decades as they rely heavily on the funds raised from the festival. The department has bought new equipment, funded additional training, and even saved enough money to build a new fire station.

"The new fire station is now complete. Money raised now goes towards equipment, training, and maintenance. Oysterfest proceeds are the major source of funding for life-saving and fire-fighting equipment in the community," said organizers.

The event is held at Fulton Beach Park and runs from March 2 through March 5.

Festival grounds will be open:

Thursday: 5-11 p.m.

Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a full schedule of Oysterfest, visit their website here.

