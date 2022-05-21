Man dies after walking into hospital with a gunshot wound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon has died of his injuries.

The Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to a call about the shooting at 3:12 p.m.

The 41-year-old man walked into CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken for treatment and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police have not said where the shooting took place.

Officials have little information and said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

