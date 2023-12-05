3D printer, recording studio among the equipment TAMU-CC offers for a low cost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lab on Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi's campus called the, "I-Create Lab" that's giving students a chance to do some hands on learning. The equipment ranges from high tech appliances to a 100 year old letter press.

"We have a 60 watt CO2 laser, we have our 3D printers, we have a 3D scanner, we have a large format printer, which is by far the most popular item," I-Create Lab Coordinator Davis Jones said. "We have our sowing machine, we have our embroidery machine, we have recording studios."

Jones said it is unique that there is a mix of different equipment in the same room but that it is beneficial to have different people working alongside each other.

The best part? Using the equipment is fairly inexpensive and it is open to the public as well.

"We do have a reservation system online, but we take walk-ins all the time. But if you show up with a project or an idea, some stuff we will need you to bring material, some stuff we will provide materials," Jones said.

James Ta, a sophomore in the I-Create Lab said he takes advantage of the equipment and that it is something more should use.

"Anyone can just hop in an do it. I think it’s something that everyone should get their hands on. It’s very accessible and extremely cheap as well," Ta said.

For information on pricing for different equipment and hours of operation visit the I-Create Lab's website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.