CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 38th Jewish Food Festival starts Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can catch live music, entertainment and food. It will also feature a silent auction for those interested.

There will be different foods, including roast beef sandwiches, cabbage rolls, matzoh ball soup and much more.

You can head to Congregation Beth Israel this weekend at 4402 Saratoga Blvd.