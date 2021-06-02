361 Mobile gaming is a party in a box for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 361 Mobile Gaming is a local business which recently started on the go. It is packed with the latest video game consoles and a ton of games for your kids to enjoy.

From the Xbox to the Playstation 5 and to even retro consoles, they have over 21,000 old school games. if you want to play outside the truck there is one flat screen TV or if you don't want to play out in the heat, they have 5 flat screen TV's inside with air conditioning. There is an accessible ramp and seating for up to 26 gamers.

For 2 hour parties Monday - Thursday it costs $309 , For 2 hour parties Friday - Sunday it costs $339 , extra hours is $100 per hour, and for Corpus Christi residents only there is a 1 hour party option available.

If you are looking to book them for your next party or event visit their Facebook page here.