CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for help finding 35-year-old Matthew Adam Martinez.

Martinez has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence with Serious Bodily Injury. His bond is set at $250,000.

Police describe him as about 5′ 08″, and approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate Matthew Martinez, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-8477