25th year of 'Shop with a cop'

Some area youngsters were treated to a shopping spree courtesy of Santa's helpers in blue.

Everyone from CCISD Police to US Marshals took part in the annual "shop with a cop" at the Walmart in Parkdale plaza today.

This is the 25th year for this event that brings holiday cheer to kids in need.

"Clothes, some new shoes, probably some socks, and even some new underwear like Spongebob,"said one of the kids.

"Some comfortable clothes, and some clothes I can probably wear for school," added another child.

In total 60 kids were treated to the shopping trip today.

It's funded through donations from the public.