21-year-old motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on S.P.I.D.

SPIDCrash.jpg
KRIS 6 Photojournalist Manuel Venegas
The early morning crash shut down westbound South Padre Island Drive for several hours.
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 17, 2024
A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash.

He's been identified as Jakob I. Lopez.

According to Corpus Christi Police, Lopez was traveling on South Padre Island Drive near Everhart just before 3 a.m. when he hit a vehicle from behind. A third vehicle then struck the second vehicle. The drivers in the second and third vehicles were not injured.

Crews shut down the highway so that traffic investigators could work the scene.

Traffic investigators believe Lopez' high rate of speed contributed to this morning's crash.

