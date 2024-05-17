21-year-old motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on S.P.I.D.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash.

He's been identified as Jakob I. Lopez.

According to Corpus Christi Police, Lopez was traveling on South Padre Island Drive near Everhart just before 3 a.m. when he hit a vehicle from behind. A third vehicle then struck the second vehicle. The drivers in the second and third vehicles were not injured.

Crews shut down the highway so that traffic investigators could work the scene.

Traffic investigators believe Lopez' high rate of speed contributed to this morning's crash.

