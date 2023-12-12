2023 Holiday by the Bay returns to American Bank Center Dec. 17

COPRUS CHRISTI, TX — Get ready for a magical experience filled with twinkling lights, festive activities, and holiday cheer as the second annual 2023 Holiday by the Bay kicks off at the American Bank Center on Sunday, December 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to lace up their skates for some family fun at the ice rink.

"In addition to an awesome evening of ice skating, music, arts and crafts, and games, food trucks will also be available with snacks and drinks for purchase along Resaca Street," said organizers.

DJ Kirby will be playing some music and free face painting will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Painting will still be available after 6:00 p.m., for a small fee.

"Free public parking will be available at Heritage Park and the American Bank Center’s Lots 4, 5, and 10. Attendees can pick up tickets beginning at 2:00 p.m. the day of the event at the American Bank Center box office," added organizers.

There is no cost for tickets, however, tickets are required to skate. Skates will be provided with every ticket and designated seating in the arena will be available for those who choose not to skate.

For more information about this event, call 361-826-3462 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com. Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.