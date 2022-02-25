2022 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup winding down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials say Friday, February 25, is the deadline to pay outstanding fines and clear up any neglected warrants with the City of Corpus Christi.

The Municipal Court has been offering amnesty, but that ends today. City marshals say they will begin making arrests on Saturday, February 26.

According to city officials, since the Warrant Roundup kicked off on February 14, the City's Municipal Court has cleared 836 warrants and collected more than $220,000 in fines.

Due to COVID-19, the Municipal Court encourages the community to resolve their warrants by phone, email, or online through the City's website.

Citizens can call 361-826-2500 or email MCMail@cctexas.com to resolve active warrants.

