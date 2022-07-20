CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has decided what 32 projects they would like to put on the 2022 Bond Program. This year's program distributes around 13 percent of the funds to each of the city districts and about 34 percent of funds affecting the whole city.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said road reconstruction remains to be the top priority for the city.

Of the $125 million program, $92.5 million is dedicated to street projects.

One of the most notable is the widening of Yorktown Boulevard, east of Rodd Field Road to Oso Bay, with $20 million dedicated to the project.

“Today, it’s a two lane road, one in each direction," he said. "And that is the highest growth area in our city. It’s highly outdated, the roadway system. This will convert that two lane road to a four lane road with center turn lanes.”

South Alameda Street from Airline Road to Everhart Road is due an upgrade.

City crews had already done some patchwork, but now the whole roadway will be reconstructed. Nearby, Avalon Street and Roberts Drive will get a similar treatment.

Past flooding in Flour Bluff has now prompted action by city staff. Flour Bluff Road is on the list for reconstruction.

The project would be from Yorktown to Don Patricio Road. $14 million is proposed, but just for the roadway. Zanoni said city utilities has funds they can use to replace any needed water lines, sewer lines, etc.

“It does have some significant drainage issues, the limits take it all the way to Don Patricio. And the heavy rains that we had last summer, it was a high prone, high flood area,” he said.

A total of $20 million will be dedicated to parks projects. Zanoni said the city has taken notice of the lack of amenities.

"We have a lot of park land, but there's not a lot of amenities," he said. "Even things like a bench or shade or barbecue pit. And so, we're continuing the three year process of putting amenities in our parks, whether it's playground equipment, (or) brand new pools."

The city also wants to spruce up International Westside Pony League baseball fields. The fields will be given AstroTurf, the first in the city, as well as an irrigation system.

Preliminary work is proposed for looking at a new clubhouse at Oso Golf Center.

Bill Witt park is one of the largest in the city, but has been without a swimming pool. The 2020 Bond had funds for a design to be made for an aquatic center there. In the 2022 Bond, $10 million could go towards it's construction.

“These are amenities that will draw our families to our parks," said Zanoni. "They’re all free of charge. And so, hard working families that may not have disposable income to travel out of town can, right in their backyard, have a great day.”

How are projects decided? How are they prioritized? A grading system is used.

"We listen to the community as well," Zanoni said. "Their priority may be different than the staff persons in our department. And then, we get input form the mayor and city council, as well."

One system is used for roads and one system for parks.

“We measure our streets with a pavement condition index and a ride-ability index," Zanoni said. "So, the ones that are the worst that have the lowest score, generally rise to the top. However, streets like Yorktown where there’s high growth and inadequate system — those rise to the top as well.”

You may ask, what about my street?

"With that bond program, we obviously can't take care of them all," said Zanoni. "But the important thing to know is that we have our list and we know that more bond programs are coming. We know we have the city's operating budget that helps us to address those, as well."

The bond program also has a plan to develop a plan or action for two new police substations. One in the growing South Side and one in the Calallen area.

Also proposed is the redesign of fire stations No. 8 and No. 10.

Aug. 16, city council will vote on the bond program. If approved, these are the projects you'll see on the November ballot.

To see the whole plan you can click here.

