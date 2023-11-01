Watch Now
2 Texas State Troopers hospitalized after being struck by 18-wheeler in Houston high speed chase

TXDPS crash
NEWS4SA (NBC)
Posted at 2023-11-01T12:21:47-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 13:21:47-04

HOUSTON, TX — Two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were hospitalized after their patrol vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler during a high-speed chase in Houston's west side on Oct. 30 around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, the troopers attempted to pull over a woman along State Highway 99 near Peek Road for a traffic violation, but instead, she led troopers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

Officials said the woman had a passenger in the car along with four small children in the back seat.

DPS Troopers were able to use a PIT maneuver in order to stop the woman's vehicle. Meanwhile, another trooper and his partner were racing to the scene when they were struck by an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler.

One of the troopers was taken by LifeFlight to a Houston hospital in serious condition, while the other trooper was transported in stable condition.

A total of four state trooper vehicles were damaged during the chase, including the one that was totaled in the 18-wheeler collision.

Houston police said the unknown woman is facing multiple felony charges, however, this is an active and ongoing investigation.

