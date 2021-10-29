2 men injured after shooting in 800 block of Oak Park Avenue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men were wounded in an incident that took place in the 800 block of Oak Park Avenue near Leopard Street.

Police spokesman Travis Pace said police responded to the incident approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were found wounded after an altercation with another man.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital. One had non life-threatening injuries and the other one’s injuries were more severe, Pace said.

The men were involved in a disagreement with another man they knew that eventually escalated into the shooting.

Pace said the suspect, 23-year-old Diego Montiel, was later arrested at Shoreline Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries.

Montiel was booked and remains in Nueces County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.