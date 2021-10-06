19th Coastal Bend Environmental Awards organizers seek nominees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation (CBBF) is soliciting nominations for its 19th annual awards ceremony.

"Award winners are chosen based on their significant contributions in the areas of habitat conservation, enhancement, protection, restoration or preservation of the Coastal Bend’s precious natural resources, or in educating the region’s youth and adults about the importance and value of their natural surroundings," says a press release from CBBF.

Nominations can be submitted here. The deadline is Oct. 15.

Categories:

Coastal Steward Professional

Coastal Steward Volunteer

Coastal Community

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Non-profit Organization

Industry (port related)

Business (non-port related)

The banquet will take place on Nov. 18 at the Solomon P. Ortiz convention center at 402 Harbor Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. All proceeds from the banquet go towards the foundation’s preservation, conservation, and stewardship efforts in the Coastal Bend.

The organization is also looking for sponsors for the event.