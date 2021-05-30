15 food trucks set up downtown for Memorial Weekend eats and treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fifteen food trucks are set up downtown this weekend for a free two day festival.

Come hungry, but if not, there are still plenty of other things to do like a petting zoo for the kids, arts and crafts, and even tattoos and face painting.

The Food Truck Eats and Treats Weekend event is happening at the corner of Fitzgerald and Shoreline Blvd. near the American Bank Center.

If you missed out on Saturday's event, not to worry. You can catch them again on Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.