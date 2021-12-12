13-year-old girl finds way to get Christmas gifts for all

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It started with a tradition. 13-year-old Iris Uribe and her friend group decided in sixth grade they’d start exchanging Christmas gifts.

“We’re like crazy," Uribe said. "We yell a lot. It’s really fun hanging out with them…It’s a mixture between volleyball and you know a little bit of geeks too.”

Now in eighth grade, she didn't have the money to be able to celebrate her friends. So, she took the initiative to raise the money. She's done that by making and selling resin key chains. Uribe took up the craft making task a year ago.

“I really like using my creative skills to make them," she said. "It’s really fun, but messy at the same time.”

Iris' mother said they would make great stocking stuffers.

“When we put it on Facebook, it was like wow, so much support from the community," Gracie Uribe said, Iris' mother. "We didn’t think, honestly, we just thought maybe we were going to sell like 10, 20 and it turns out she sold over 100 already.”

Iris has been making resin letters, Texas and self defense key chains. They all come in different sizes.

“There has been a lot of bad things happening in the world right now," said Iris. "And I feel like people should protect themselves.”

“Especially women and little girls just her age,” said Gracie.

The experience ended up being a good bonding experience for the family. And bothe Gracie and Iris appreciate the community the suportt they've received. Orders have come in from Orange Grove, Calallen, Corpus Christi and down to the Valley.

“I honestly thought we were just going to sell 10 or you know, just a little bit," Gracie said. "And it turns out been a lot. And even like a boutique a floral boutique just messaged me recently and she got all of them done, like the Texas floral. So she sold what 55? Yeah so, that’s just one order.”

Iris raised enough money to start shopping for her friends Christmas gifts. But she said she will still make key chains for anyone who would like one. You can contact Gracie on Facebook.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.