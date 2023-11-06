13-year-old Chad Aguilar returns with tips from NASA for his research project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In September we told you about Chad Aguilar an eighth grader at West Oso Junior High who is shooting for the stars he has been involved with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) all throughout junior high.

He’s competed at state levels in both STEM and science competitions. Last year his project was about growing plants on Mars.

This past weekend Aguilar went to NASA in Houston and had the opportunity of a lifetime.

Contributed photo

He sat with a scientist that focuses and specializes in Mars. His dream is to one day work for NASA.

"Honestly never in a million years think that I would ever have this opportunity but I was blessed to have this opportunity so I took it and you know all I could do is try my hardest," Aguilar said.

He tells us his project at first was to have a rover and take it to Mars and install a hydroponics system.

A hydroponics system is a water nutrient rather than using soil, he said they are going to have some plants in it, the plants they are going to use are alfalfa and kale which are known to work very well in the Mars environment.

Contributed photo

He added that during his sit down with the Mars specialist he got to ask questions about how he could make his research project better. He is extremely excited about his project and can't wait to use his experience to his advantage,

"They were impressed, they really liked my project and I am grateful they did," he said.

During his visit, Aguilar had to present his entire project all of his notes and all of his research.

Aguliar said he hopes to place at this year's State Science Fair in December and definitely sees himself working in NASA one day.

