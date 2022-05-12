$125 million bond could bring $20 million in improvements, new amenities to parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City parks could see some transformations if a bond program passes in November; the proposed amount for the bond would be $125 million; $20 million of that would go to addressing city parks, according to city manager Peter Zanoni.

"We had been working on a financial assumption as to (building) a financial model that would allow us to have a pretty significant bond program for this community," he said. "The financial capacity without any tax rate increase."

Zanoni said that this is important because many parks have been neglected over the years.

"We know that parks are important to our community, and we know that we have a lot of deferred maintenance, and a lot of need that hasn't been addressed in recent decades."

Other items that are being considered if improvements to soccer and baseball fields across the city and that includes Bill Witt Park, where the aquatics center will also be located.

Community, council, and stakeholder input will go into this draft and should be presented later this summer, around late July or early August, and voters will be able to give their decision in November.