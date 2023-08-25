10-year-old meteorologist shows off her skills with the KRIS 6 Sunrise crew

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Tropical Storm Harold gave an opportunity for a future meteorologist to show off her weather-reporting skills.

"Hello, everyone. This is Emily Mata reporting live from the Mata house. As you can see, we will be expecting loads, and I'm not kidding — loads and loads of rain. As you can see, the trees are shaking because there's a lot of wind out here," said Emily in a recorded video.

Emily Mata, 10, had her video sent to Stefanie Lauber by her mother showing off her daughter's reporting skills during tropical storm Harold Tuesday.

We here at KRIS 6 News think she has what it takes, so what else could we do but invite her into the studio to share her gift?!