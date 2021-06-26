Watch
10 rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the ocean on Saturday

Alexis Montalbo
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 26, 2021
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Several local organizations joined together in Port Aransas on Saturday to release 10 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean.

Amos Rehabilitation Keep - ARK at UT Marine Science Institute, University of Texas Marine Science Institute and Mission-Aransas Reserve released the sea turtles on Saturday at 10 a.m. at beach marker 35 on Mustang Island in Port Aransas.

One Loggerhead, four Kemp's Ridley, and five Green sea turtles were released. The Kemp's Ridley sea turtles had been with the ARK since December after being cold stunned in the Northeast.

