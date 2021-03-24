10 Coastal Bend women honored for their work as educators

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family, Friends and co-workers gathered to celebrated the achievements of 10 Coastal Bend educators.

Wednesday's ceremony was held at the Education Service Center, Region 2 building located in Downtown Corpus Christi. Each of the honorees were given the Women in Education Award 2021. The women were nominated by their superintendents or supervisors for their leadership and contributions to education.

Dr. Debbie Litton who is the principal at Wood River Elementary said,"Humbled. I have worked in Calallen for 10 years and it meant a lot that I got nominated by my superintendent. The award itself kind of validates everything that I have done and women do a lot of work for education in our area. So I'm very humbled and honored."

Dee Dee Bernal who is the superintendent of the Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School said, "I was truly surprised and very very humbled. I never expected or anticipated that I would even be selected."

The Women in Education Award is given out every March in honor of Women's History Month.

Education Service Center, Region 2 is a non-profit service organization created by the Texas State Legislature.

The agency provides services to 41 school districts and seven charter schools across the 11 counties in the Coastal Bend area.

Here's a list of the award recipients:

Anna Holmgreen, Alice ISD

Tisha Piwetz, Port Aransas ISD

Dr Cissy Reynolds-Perez, Kingsville ISD

Rose Tran, Aransas County ISD

Janie D. Bell, Corpus Christi ISD

Dr. Debbie Litton, Calallen ISD

Alice Upshaw Hawkins, Corpus Christi ISD

Alma "Dee Dee" Bernal, Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School

Judy Childress, Pawnee ISD

Sylvia Perez, Kingsville ISD

Congratulations to all of the women who were honored.