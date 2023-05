CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Corpus Christi resident claimed a level 5 winning ticket worth $1 million in the Mega Millions.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter at 4109 South Staples St., in Corpus Christi, Texas. According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was a quick pick with five matching numbers.

The winner from Tuesday's drawing has not come forward as of yet.

For more information on Mega Millions, visit the Texas Lottery's website here.