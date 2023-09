PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It was somebody's lucky day at a local Stripes gas station in Port Aransas.

According to a press release from the Texas Lottery, a resident of Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico claimed a $1 million winning scratch off ticket.

While the winner asked to be anonymous, the winning ticket was bought at a Stripes located at 3501 HWY 361 in Port Aransas.

