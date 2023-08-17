Watch Now
1 man in custody after shooting Texas Deputy during traffic stop; another man at large

Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 17, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a Blue Alert after a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop and sent to a hospital Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old James Green has been apprehended.

Authorities are still searching for 34-year-old Terran Green and a blue 2016 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate SVJ6590 believed to be connected with the shooting. Terran was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

If you see Terran Green or the suspected vehicle, you are asked to call the police.

