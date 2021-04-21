Local NAACP president Coleman sees Chauvin verdict as a step in the right direction for everyone

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial has local Black community leaders such as recently elected NAACP Corpus Christi chapter president Jeremy L. Coleman hopeful for the future, not only for Corpus Christi, but across the United States and the world.

"I know that the justice system worked today," he said. "There was no question . . . no doubt should have been in anyone's mind that what we saw on that video resulted in the right verdict today."

See the full interview here:

Coleman sees Chauvin verdict as a step in the right direction

Coleman said Tuesday's verdict was proof that when the American justice system is used correctly, it works, and sees Tuesday's decision wielding positive results.

"I think it'll have a good, positive impact," he said. "The facts are going to speak the truth. When that occurs, and everyone buys into that, they understand that there's clear transparency, not (just) for Corpus, but across the whole spectrum."

Coleman is one of the leaders we spoke to after it was announced that Chauvin had been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon.

Chauvin is a former Minneapolis Police Department officer who was indicted after video of him surfaced showing him kneeling on George Floyd's neck as police tried to arrest Floyd. Floyd had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Even though the incident occurred in Minneapolis, Coleman believes that the verdict's effect will be felt here locally, as well.

"You have individuals that will pretty much get in line with understanding the relationship that's real important between our peace officers, our police officers, and our community," he said.

Coleman said while he and the chapter lament Floyd's death, it's important for his family and loves ones to know that he made a lasting impact.

"It not only opened individuals' hearts, our eyes, our minds and made us re-evaluate the systems that we have in place," he said. "It made connections, it formed bonds."