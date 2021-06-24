Link Found Between Covid Vaccines and Heart Inflammtion

Over 1200 cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis, which are inflammatory heart conditions, have been reported to the CDC following the administration of around 300 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Despite the number of reports, the CDC and other health and government agencies say suffering from heart inflammation after immunization is rare, and benefits outweigh the risk.

The agency also says people with a history of heart inflammation can still receive any Covid 19 vaccine.

But those who suffered a rare case of Myocarditis after receiving their first dose should hold off on the second.