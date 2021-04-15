Watch
International Ocean Film Festival begins

More than 80 films featured
Posted at 3:30 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 04:30:11-04

The 18th Annual International Ocean Film Festival begins Thursday, April 15, 2021. 18 days of ocean themed independent films will be featured as part of the event. 80+ total films will be screened virtually, along with Question and Answer panels with film directors, marine scientists, and industry experts.

This year's event is being conducted virtually, so anyone can take part. Those interested can purchase passes for individual films or the entire festival. More information and tickets can be found here.

