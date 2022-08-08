Insulin may not be affordable for everyone

A provision that would have capped insulin prices for private insurers at 35-dollars a month was blocked by Republicans on Sunday, which led to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Those with private insurance could see prices skyrocket. Rising costs on just about everything has led to folks pinching penny's and that includes trying to save on medications. With a large portion of the area population diabetic, access to affordable insulin is important.

Dr. Devina Narang with CHRISTUS Health says, " In Corpus Christi and surrounding area we have a very high prevalence of diabetes. The national average is at about 11.5% and we're sitting at about 17%."

Some alternative drugs to insulin, include Trulicity, Victoza and Ozempic, but not everyone qualifies for alternatives. Medical experts say, diet and exercise is still a must for better health.