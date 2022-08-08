Inflation leads to spending cuts

Inflation is still on the rise, prompting consumers to change their spending habits to keep more cash in their pockets.

And it's not just saving on everyday items. Folks are cutting back on extra spending items like tanning and massages. Nail Salons are also seeing woman visiting less frequently. Another group seeing people cut back are barbers and hairstylists. They're seeing folks going longer in between cuts. Clean Hair Salon on Corpus Christi's South-side is paying attention and adapting.

Ali Hoffberg owns Clean Hair Salon and has seen customer spending shift, " We have people who are going to want haircuts that are going to last a little longer so we're having to change the design a little bit, so it can be a little lived in and it looks on purpose. So just in general lower maintenance."

Hoffberg says, Clean Hair Salon is also offering certain services at discount prices, giving customers the option to save a more money. Her stylists are up to date on the latest cuts and styles and will continue to offer customers what they need at good prices.

If you're interested in booking an appointment call 361-692-2361. Clean Hair Salon is located at 5802 Yorktown Blvd.