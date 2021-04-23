CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One good economic sign as the U.S. makes its way out of the pandemic, the housing market is booming.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median sale price for a house was $329,100 in March, a record high.

The average price is also a 17.2% increase from this time last year, which is also a record.

The reason for these record highs?

In simple economic terms: low supply and high demand.

There is a massive influx of buyers, and at the moment there are not enough homes to meet that demand.

Even with high prices, the lack of inventory is actually hurting total volume of sales, which is down 3.7% since February.

Also helping drive up demand is the fact that many buyers want to take advantage of historically low interest rates.