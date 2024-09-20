The evolution of the quinceañera

Quinceañeras have been celebrated within the Hispanic culture for generations. Through the years, the coming of age gathering has evolved.

Dating back to the 1500s and even earlier, the indigenous, including the Aztecs and Mayans, held initiation ceremonies for girls. It would mark the end of puberty and the start of adulthood for girls who are turning 15. The cultural tradition expanded to other Latin American countries and Latino communities across the world.

Each region adds its own creative customs to celebrate and prepare girls to be a knowledgeable member of their community.

Here in Corpus Christi, 14-year-old Faith Morales, is in preparation to debut as a newly transformed young lady.

“I think it’s a very wonderful moment that every girl should be able to experience. It’s about becoming a woman," Morales said.

She added that she’s honored to be able to continue the cultural tradition as it symbolizes a rite of passage. Most importantly, Morales said she's excited to share the special moment with her mother.

“Unfortunately, she was not able to have it [one of her own], so for me, this is a moment for both of us, that we both get to experience," Morales said.

There are many components within a young girl's quinceañera. The celebration typically includes the court (girls are called damas, while the boys are called chambelanes), father-daughter dance, toast, the waltz of the court, presentation of the last doll from her father and a large fiesta for guests to enjoy.

For over 20 years, Jerry Rodriguez, the Co-Owner of Alexia’s Event Center, has participated in the creation of hundreds of quinceañeras. They provide event space for the celebration, while also offering extravagant decorations, dresses, tuxedos, and custom accessories. He and his family have also seen the evolution of the traditional event. Rodriguez said the meaning behind quinceañeras has transformed immensely.

“So they always want bigger and better and that’s what we’re trying to give everybody," Rodriguez said. "In our part of the business is to make these girls' dreams come true. Obviously, it’s lost its touch in culture, to almost like a show.”

Initially, young ladies would wear white gowns to signify innocence. However, things are getting more creative with different dress colors, themes, and surprises for guests.

“We had a young lady come in in a helicopter. Things have changed so much. Back then, the traditional color was a lot more of the light blue, we do a lot of black, your shades golds, champagne now of course," Rodriguez added.

With the transformation of the quinceañeras over many generations, Rodriguez expressed that it’s an honor for him and his family to take part in such a beautiful moment in a young lady’s life

“We just thank God that we’re able to find our niche in the company. The Latinos are very united and you want to keep seeing that, and you want to continue these celebrations that have been going for decades and decades," Rodriguez said.

He and his family say they hope to expand in the future and continue making dreams come true across the Coastal Bend.

