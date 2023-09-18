Teachers from Mexico help Kingsville ISD students connect with their roots

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A different country and a different language, while still connected to their native Mexico, Diana Robles and Edgar Morales Licona are far from home.

Robles is a native of Monterrey and Licona is from Tlaxcala, But they both found a piece of home in Kingsville.

" I believe that it is important to bring these traditions back," Robles said.

Traditions that must not be forgotten.

"If you forget where you come from, you don't know where you're going," Licona said.

They said South Texas has some traditions that reflect Mexico, they stressed the importance of teaching students of Mexican descent where their families come from.

"They have to know where they're coming from, even though they are not Mexican anymore, maybe their parents and grandparents were," Licona said.

Rafael Ramirez and Edna Acosta also teach at Kingsville ISD, they are also natives of taxcala, they said their students have become more interested in learning about their heritage.

"We emphasize that through culture, I think with the knowledge of art, music, and all the things we have there that you don't have here," Ramirez said.

Acosta teaches math and said sometimes her students ask about her native country from time to time.

"Many times they don't know about their countries or their father's countries," She said.

All four educators love the connection they have made with their students and the lasting impact they hope to leave with them.

School officials like Dr. Juan Sandoval, Assistant Superintendent of Support Programs, agree. He says these teachers have been a great addition to the school district.

"They bring a different perspective, a more modern perspective. Help us connect with our roots, in terms of who we are as Hispanics and Mexicans," Sandoval said.

School officials hope to keep this program around for years to come.

