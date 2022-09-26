HHM: Mission from the heart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driven by the desire to help families put food on the table, Eduardo Alonso, a volunteer with Holy Family Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, spearheaded the opening of a food pantry as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to impact the entire world.

"People that come here share their needs and here we share our time, our talent in order towards their needs," Alonso said.

After nearly two years of working to get all the necessary permits, the food pantry officially opened in January 2022. Since then, hundreds of families have been helped.

"We usually receive between— from 40 families every week", said Alonso. "So, its around 80 families a month that we help."

Vegetables, meats, breads and canned goods are some of the items the families are able to take home thanks to a partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank and Catholic Charities.

Alonso is an engineer and works long hours.

He said the food distributions wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers like Ana Amaro and Aida Rodriguez.

"I'm very blessed to be able to help these families, the church and god", Aida Rodriguez said.

"For me it has always been an act of love and humility," Ana Amaro said.

Amaro and Rodriguez, just like Alonso said the desire to help the less fortunate comes from their hearts, and it's a service they will continue providing as long as there's a need.

"I feel that I am very much in my vocation in who I am when I allow others to come together and serve, to come together and spend time to get to know each other," said Alonso.