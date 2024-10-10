Flour Bluff students get a lesson on how to make the perfect tortillas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some Flour Bluff High School students got schooled in the fine art of tortilla making.

These Flour Bluff Junior High School students were invited to take part in Del Mar College's tortilla-making workshop.

It's part of the college's Hispanic Heritage Month events, and the kids really ate it up.

"I feel like it's very important because it's like a day-to-day, like thing to eat and stuff, and it's very delicious too," said Victoria Flores, 8th grader at Flour Bluff Junior High School.